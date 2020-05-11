Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 79.4% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, CLS Investments LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,489,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,601,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.39. The stock has a market cap of $132.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.