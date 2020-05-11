Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 1,494 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.63. 823,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,279. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.03 and a twelve month high of $118.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.97 and a 200 day moving average of $113.67.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

