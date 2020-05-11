Merit Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,878 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,598,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,759,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,006 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 57,640,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,739 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,714,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,705 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 46,712,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,625,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618,162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $53.28. 14,404,864 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.89.

