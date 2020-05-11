Merit Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 0.5% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.28. 3,916,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,419,016. The company has a market cap of $112.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.56. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Cfra upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.46.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Recommended Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.