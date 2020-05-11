Merit Financial Group LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises 0.3% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 18,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.42. The company had a trading volume of 8,254,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,873,724. The company has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of -74.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $53.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.06.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra upped their price objective on Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

