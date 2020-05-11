Merit Financial Group LLC Has $786,000 Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 166.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 110.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, BP PLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.9% during the first quarter. BP PLC now owns 18,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW traded up $6.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $383.65. 1,575,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,397. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $291.64 and a 200-day moving average of $292.79. ServiceNow Inc has a one year low of $213.99 and a one year high of $388.50. The firm has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.18, a PEG ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 2,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $859,777.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,400 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.94, for a total transaction of $496,916.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,251.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 343,173 shares of company stock worth $114,383,663. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $370.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $304.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $365.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.96.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

