Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 72.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the period. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 233.1% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 300,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,012,000 after acquiring an additional 210,416 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.47. 672,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,615. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.09.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

