Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 975.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,079,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $2.46 on Monday, reaching $192.11. The company had a trading volume of 660,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,821. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $140.84 and a 1 year high of $211.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.34 and a 200-day moving average of $186.98.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

