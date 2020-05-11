Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,747,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 19,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

VOO stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $268.82. 3,463,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,936,721. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $311.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.53.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

