Merit Financial Group LLC Reduces Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,830 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.19.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.16. 21,758,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,798,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.04. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

