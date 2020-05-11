Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 2,132 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,617,000. Capital One National Association bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,850,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 302.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 50,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 37,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabana LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $81,000.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $4.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.36. 32,162,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,823,848. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $170.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

