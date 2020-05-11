MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0406 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th.

MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:MFV opened at $4.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.03. MFS Special Value Trust has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $7.16.

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

