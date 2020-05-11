Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) Trading 18% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) shares traded up 18% on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.90, 1,867,649 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 211% from the average session volume of 599,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.02.

MLND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush cut shares of Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Millendo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Millendo Therapeutics from $35.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Millendo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 5.68. The stock has a market cap of $30.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average is $6.44.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLND)

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

