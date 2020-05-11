Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the April 15th total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 862,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,577,000 after buying an additional 51,158 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 494,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,031,000 after buying an additional 10,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 836.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,980,000 after purchasing an additional 203,331 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 185.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 28,947 shares in the last quarter. 7.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TIGO traded down $1.27 on Monday, reaching $23.36. 4,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,611. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.73 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.98. Millicom International Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.50). Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Millicom International Cellular will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TIGO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

