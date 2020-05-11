Morgan Stanley Raises Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $160.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TWLO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twilio from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.45.

TWLO stock traded up $6.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $186.61. 9,732,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,896,401. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.21. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.11 and a beta of 1.37. Twilio has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $189.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 8.34.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $63,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $4,476,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,829 shares of company stock valued at $14,318,434. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $90,863,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $87,917,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,222,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,193,000 after buying an additional 458,920 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at $39,760,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $28,997,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

