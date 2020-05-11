National Bank Financial Trims Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Target Price to $38.00

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BBU. CIBC raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.83.

NYSE:BBU traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.30. 45,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,810. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $46.88. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.27 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.34.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.43). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.32%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the first quarter worth about $260,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 949.0% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 6.4% in the first quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 29,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

