Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Trading Up 9.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) was up 9.1% on Monday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $18.00. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Nektar Therapeutics traded as high as $22.98 and last traded at $22.67, approximately 2,172,459 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,904,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.77.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $101.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $134,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,696.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $31,155.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,554 shares of company stock valued at $928,742 in the last ninety days. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1,325.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.98.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $50.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 335.50% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. The business’s revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

