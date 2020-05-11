Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Trading Up 9.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) was up 9.1% on Monday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $18.00. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Nektar Therapeutics traded as high as $22.98 and last traded at $22.67, approximately 2,172,459 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,904,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.77.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $101.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.
In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $134,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,696.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $31,155.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,554 shares of company stock valued at $928,742 in the last ninety days. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.98.
Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $50.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 335.50% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. The business’s revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)
Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.
