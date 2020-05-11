NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Reduced by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 9.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 40,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 143,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,821,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 65,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE traded down $2.35 on Monday, hitting $227.38. 1,963,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,035,406. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.20. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total value of $3,555,989.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,213 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,555.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,639 shares of company stock worth $20,863,319 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.71.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.