Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th.

Northfield Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Northfield Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 64.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northfield Bancorp to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.4%.

Get Northfield Bancorp alerts:

Northfield Bancorp stock opened at $11.37 on Monday. Northfield Bancorp has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $17.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.27 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $30.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Northfield Bancorp news, EVP Michael J. Widmer sold 10,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gil Chapman sold 7,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $98,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,928.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 22,850 shares of company stock valued at $250,775 in the last three months. 7.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised Northfield Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

About Northfield Bancorp

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.