NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NRG. Cfra cut shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Vertical Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of NRG stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.50. 2,624,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,178,600. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $41.78. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.09, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.22.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 15,555.52% and a net margin of 42.14%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in NRG Energy by 436.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 4,782.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

