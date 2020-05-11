OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS) Short Interest Up 428.9% in April

OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 188,300 shares, an increase of 428.9% from the April 15th total of 35,600 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in OncoSec Medical by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 32,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 18,103 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 106,840 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 3.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONCS stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.61. 297,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,088. OncoSec Medical has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. Its lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

