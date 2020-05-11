One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 542,400 shares, an increase of 644.0% from the April 15th total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STKS. ValuEngine cut One Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on One Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on One Group Hospitality from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut One Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.81.

Get One Group Hospitality alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in One Group Hospitality stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ STKS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,444. One Group Hospitality has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $44.73 million, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.91.

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. One Group Hospitality had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 19.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that One Group Hospitality will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

One Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for One Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.