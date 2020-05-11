Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Cut by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,282,441 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 132,013 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 5.5% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $110,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in Oracle by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,678.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cleveland Research raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.53. The company had a trading volume of 8,138,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,441,240. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $168.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.10.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.