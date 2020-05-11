Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Stock Price Down 6.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC)’s stock price dropped 6.6% during trading on Monday after Barclays downgraded the stock from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Barclays now has a $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00. Orion Engineered Carbons traded as low as $7.58 and last traded at $8.04, approximately 976,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 700,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, VP Carlos Quinones acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $47,664.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,997.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick F. Tuttle acquired 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $59,287.50. Insiders have bought a total of 14,850 shares of company stock worth $184,862 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after acquiring an additional 146,566 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the third quarter worth $479,000. Skyline Asset Management LP increased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 491,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,484,000 after buying an additional 47,600 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter worth $774,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.81.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 66.08% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

