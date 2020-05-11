Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Trading 11.1% Higher After Earnings Beat

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)’s stock price traded up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $73.70 and last traded at $70.12, 1,208,025 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 322% from the average session volume of 286,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.09.

The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.91 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

ORA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.63.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

