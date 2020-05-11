Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Trading 11.1% Higher After Earnings Beat

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)’s stock price traded up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $73.70 and last traded at $70.12, 1,208,025 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 322% from the average session volume of 286,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.09.
The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.91 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.
ORA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.63.
Ormat Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ORA)
Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.
Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.