Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Trading Down 5.3% Following Weak Earnings

Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)’s share price was down 5.3% during trading on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $14.51 and last traded at $14.57, approximately 2,534,672 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,246,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.38.

The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $385.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.40 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

OUT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Outfront Media from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Outfront Media from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Friday. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 73,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,289,000 after purchasing an additional 175,801 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 309.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 36,599 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 739,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,843,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average is $23.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

About Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

