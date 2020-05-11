Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Trading 5.1% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) shares shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $45.00. SVB Leerink currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pacira Biosciences traded as high as $45.13 and last traded at $44.20, 808,673 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 22% from the average session volume of 660,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.07.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Pacira Biosciences from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised Pacira Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

In related news, insider Roy Winston bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $91,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 5.5% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 407,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,652,000 after acquiring an additional 21,247 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Pacira Biosciences in the first quarter worth $111,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,065,000 after buying an additional 74,009 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,204.90, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.70.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $105.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

