Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) Short Interest Update

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,216 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Pathfinder Bancorp worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBHC traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.49. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,759. The company has a market capitalization of $47.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.76. Pathfinder Bancorp has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $16.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th.

PBHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Pathfinder Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered Pathfinder Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

