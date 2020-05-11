PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Increased by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 157.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $12,868,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.38. 3,590,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,109,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.00.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim raised their target price on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.21.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

