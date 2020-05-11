Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,143 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.28.

PFE stock traded up $0.88 on Monday, hitting $38.10. 24,291,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,956,943. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $206.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day moving average of $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

