PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Stock Price Up 13.8% on Analyst Upgrade

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) shot up 13.8% during trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $6.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. PFSweb traded as high as $6.06 and last traded at $5.87, 402,837 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 610% from the average session volume of 56,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PFSW. ValuEngine lowered PFSweb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on PFSweb from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PFSweb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PFSweb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PFSweb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PFSweb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PFSweb by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PFSweb by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 661,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the period. 51.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $109.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.50 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.17.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.45 million. PFSweb had a positive return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that PFSweb, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFSweb Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFSW)

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

