Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,916,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,419,016. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.46.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

