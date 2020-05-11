Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,194 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises about 0.8% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,389,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952,837 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,880,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,068,378,000 after buying an additional 2,144,926 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,184,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,312,000 after buying an additional 1,129,097 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,353,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,728,000 after buying an additional 1,100,777 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,177,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,292,000 after buying an additional 1,019,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.28. 3,916,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,419,016. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.56. The company has a market capitalization of $112.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.46.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.