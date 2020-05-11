Planning Directions Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,624 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Planning Directions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,624 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.3% of Planning Directions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 210,550 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,106,000 after buying an additional 10,989 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,295.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total transaction of $15,697,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded up $10.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $322.62. 11,689,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,961,689. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $264.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.05. The company has a market capitalization of $198.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.93.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

