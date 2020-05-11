Planning Directions Inc. Has $637,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Planning Directions Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 76.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,388 shares during the quarter. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of SDY stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.48. 1,117,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,615. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.09. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $108.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

