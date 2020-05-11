Planning Directions Inc. Invests $242,000 in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Planning Directions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth about $118,425,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,489,000 after acquiring an additional 212,138 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Universal Display by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,025,000 after acquiring an additional 205,983 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in Universal Display by 126.9% during the first quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 294,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,813,000 after acquiring an additional 164,968 shares during the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

OLED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $216.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Cowen upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.06.

In related news, Director Cynthia Jane Comparin bought 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $154.25 per share, with a total value of $99,491.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.65. 640,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,806. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $105.11 and a 1 year high of $230.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.14.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.