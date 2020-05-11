Planning Directions Inc. Invests $647,000 in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROP. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.70.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $804,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $5.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $364.12. 569,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,388. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $312.32 and a 200 day moving average of $346.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $395.00. The company has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 14.94%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

