Planning Directions Inc. Invests $817,000 in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000. Ecolab comprises 1.1% of Planning Directions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,675,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,105,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,894,000 after buying an additional 941,468 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 2,375.6% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 514,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 493,888 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,843,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,826,000 after buying an additional 493,401 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,336,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $643,894,000 after buying an additional 381,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,430 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,077.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total transaction of $562,264.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,463.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 274,667 shares of company stock worth $56,128,574. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ECL. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.15.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $1.68 on Monday, hitting $196.08. 1,178,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,566. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $211.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.