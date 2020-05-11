Planning Directions Inc. Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000. Pfizer accounts for about 1.6% of Planning Directions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $2,326,225,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Pfizer by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,393,867,000 after purchasing an additional 22,232,056 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 205.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,102,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819,241 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Pfizer by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,091,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Pfizer by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,432,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,035,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.10. 24,283,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,293,602. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average is $36.80. The company has a market capitalization of $206.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

