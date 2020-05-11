Planning Directions Inc. Makes New $540,000 Investment in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Planning Directions Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,164 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 220,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $64,803,000 after acquiring an additional 135,449 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,067 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.77.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNH traded up $1.69 on Monday, reaching $288.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,486,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,295,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.26. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

