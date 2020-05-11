Planning Directions Inc. Makes New Investment in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Planning Directions Inc. bought a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000. Planning Directions Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Penns Woods Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PWOD. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 27.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PWOD traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.60. 839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,309. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.34. The company has a market cap of $164.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.62. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 9.37%.

In related news, Director William Edwards acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.13 per share, with a total value of $39,382.00. Also, CEO Richard A. Grafmyre acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $26,300.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,900 shares of company stock valued at $78,022. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PWOD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Penns Woods Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penns Woods Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Penns Woods Bancorp Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

