Planning Directions Inc. Sells 1,414 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Planning Directions Inc. lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,559,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,874,000 after purchasing an additional 961,594 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,096,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,066,000 after purchasing an additional 24,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,496,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,550,000 after purchasing an additional 26,997 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,022,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,486,000 after purchasing an additional 334,527 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,637,000 after purchasing an additional 75,167 shares during the period. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim downgraded Constellation Brands to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. HSBC downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.05.

NYSE STZ traded down $2.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $163.30. 1,261,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,969. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of -917.45, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.91. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.53.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

In other news, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $1,696,941.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,298 shares in the company, valued at $9,672,441. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total value of $1,908,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,673 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,791. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.