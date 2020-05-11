Planning Directions Inc. Takes $1.23 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Planning Directions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,943 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% during the first quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,800 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,843,000 after acquiring an additional 644,931 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,260.0% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,483,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,222,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,014,000 after acquiring an additional 116,604 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,240,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,744,804. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.61. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

