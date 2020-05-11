Planning Directions Inc. Takes Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $2,259,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $973,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCK. Robert W. Baird raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on McKesson from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on McKesson from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. McKesson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.64.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total transaction of $678,719.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,880.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $506,940.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,136.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,165. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,571,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,116,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $172.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.36. The company has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

