Planning Directions Inc. Takes Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,337,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,310,745,000 after buying an additional 224,799 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,540,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,795,964,000 after buying an additional 151,622 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $1,411,603,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $628,819,000 after buying an additional 519,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,871,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $608,138,000 after buying an additional 26,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded up $7.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $340.39. 1,313,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,080,848. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $308.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.23. The company has a market capitalization of $131.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $346.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMO. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.21.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,122,670.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

