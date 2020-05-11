Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Short Interest Up 582.8% in April

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 582.8% from the April 15th total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of PW traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $13.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,187. Power REIT has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $15.60.

Get Power REIT alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Power REIT stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.16% of Power REIT worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages real-estate related to energy and transportation infrastructure. Infrastructure assets often have significant embedded real-estate value due to their proximity to supporting infrastructure, favorable geographic or other locational advantages and ownership of hard to acquire operating permits and/or rights of way.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.