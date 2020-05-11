Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company acquire and operate multifamily properties primarily in the United States. It also acquire senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or mezzanine debt secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily assets. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on APTS. ValuEngine cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, National Securities cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

APTS traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $7.11. 656,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,905. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.24. Preferred Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $124.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Preferred Apartment Communities news, insider Joel T. Murphy purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $245,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joel T. Murphy purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $238,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 76,750 shares of company stock valued at $665,085. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTS. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 227.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

