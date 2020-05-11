Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCA) Short Interest Update

Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 1,366.7% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ PTVCA traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average of $15.04. The stock has a market cap of $263.42 million, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.04. Protective Insurance has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $21.46.

Get Protective Insurance alerts:

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Protective Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $124.43 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Protective Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Davi Edgecliffe-Johnson acquired 2,225 shares of Protective Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.56 per share, for a total transaction of $25,721.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,938.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

About Protective Insurance

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Protective Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protective Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.