Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 250 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

NYSE VLO traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.57. 4,979,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,457,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.95. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.23 and a beta of 1.96.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VLO. Piper Sandler raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $115.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Argus lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.83.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.