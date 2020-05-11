Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 2.2% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 589.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

SCHD stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.81. 1,382,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,434. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $59.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.11.

